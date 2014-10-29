Oct 29 (Reuters) -Wednesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 508,000 Aluminum ingots 168,000 167,000 Zinc slab 185,000 186,000 Lead ingot 137,000 138,000 Tin slab 1,485,000 1,480,000 Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,085,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 480,000 Copper heavy scrap 473,000 472,000 Copper armeture 455,000 454,000 Copper utensil scrap 432,000 431,000 Copper sheet cutting 451,000 452,000 Brass utensil scrap 328,000 329,000 Brass sheet cuttings 343,000 341,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 137,000 134,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.