ADVISORY- Emerging Asia FX reports to resume on May 2
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
Oct 30 (Reuters) -Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 510,000 Aluminum ingots 169,000 168,000 Zinc slab 185,000 185,000 Lead ingot 139,000 137,000 Tin slab 1,490,000 1,485,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,110,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 481,000 482,000 Copper heavy scrap 472,000 473,000 Copper armeture 455,000 455,000 Copper utensil scrap 431,000 432,000 Copper sheet cutting 451,000 451,000 Brass utensil scrap 327,000 328,000 Brass sheet cuttings 340,000 343,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 137,000 137,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
* Frost threatens U.S. hard red wheat production * Corn firms more than 1 pct * Soybeans edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose as much as 2.5 percent to $4.43 a bushel, the highest since March 10. Wheat was trading up 2.