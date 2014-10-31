Oct 31 (Reuters) -Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 509,000 Aluminum ingots 169,000 169,000 Zinc slab 188,000 185,000 Lead ingot 138,000 139,000 Tin slab 1,500,000 1,490,000 Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,095,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 481,000 Copper heavy scrap 475,000 472,000 Copper armeture 455,000 455,000 Copper utensil scrap 431,000 431,000 Copper sheet cutting 453,000 451,000 Brass utensil scrap 329,000 327,000 Brass sheet cuttings 343,000 340,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 135,000 137,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.