Nov 04 Tuesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,000 507,000 Aluminum ingots 175,000 172,000 Zinc slab 187,000 186,000 Lead ingot 138,000 139,000 Tin slab 1,505,000 1,505,000 Nickel Cathode 1,105,000 1,105,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 480,000 479,000 Copper heavy scrap 473,000 473,000 Copper armeture 455,000 454,000 Copper utensil scrap 431,000 431,000 Copper sheet cutting 451,000 451,000 Brass utensil scrap 328,000 328,000 Brass sheet cuttings 341,000 340,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)