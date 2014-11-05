Nov 05 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 504,000 507,000
Aluminum ingots 175,000 172,000
Zinc slab 186,000 186,000
Lead ingot 138,000 139,000
Tin slab 1,490,000 1,505,000
Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,105,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 476,000 479,000
Copper heavy scrap 469,000 473,000
Copper armeture 451,000 454,000
Copper utensil scrap 428,000 431,000
Copper sheet cutting 448,000 451,000
Brass utensil scrap 326,000 328,000
Brass sheet cuttings 339,000 340,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.