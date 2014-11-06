Nov 06 Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 504,000 504,000
Aluminum ingots 176,000 175,000
Zinc slab 186,000 186,000
Lead ingot 137,000 138,000
Tin slab 1,490,000 1,490,000
Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,085,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 476,000 476,000
Copper heavy scrap 469,000 469,000
Copper armeture 450,000 451,000
Copper utensil scrap 429,000 428,000
Copper sheet cutting 449,000 448,000
Brass utensil scrap 327,000 326,000
Brass sheet cuttings 339,000 339,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
