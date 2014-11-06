Nov 06 Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 504,000 504,000 Aluminum ingots 176,000 175,000 Zinc slab 186,000 186,000 Lead ingot 137,000 138,000 Tin slab 1,490,000 1,490,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,085,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 476,000 476,000 Copper heavy scrap 469,000 469,000 Copper armeture 450,000 451,000 Copper utensil scrap 429,000 428,000 Copper sheet cutting 449,000 448,000 Brass utensil scrap 327,000 326,000 Brass sheet cuttings 339,000 339,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.