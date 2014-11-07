Nov 07 Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 506,000 504,000 Aluminum ingots 176,000 176,000 Zinc slab 185,000 186,000 Lead ingot 137,000 137,000 Tin slab 1,495,000 1,490,000 Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,095,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 478,000 476,000 Copper heavy scrap 471,000 469,000 Copper armeture 452,000 450,000 Copper utensil scrap 430,000 429,000 Copper sheet cutting 449,000 449,000 Brass utensil scrap 328,000 327,000 Brass sheet cuttings 341,000 339,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.