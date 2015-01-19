Jan 19(Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 466,000 455,000 Aluminum ingots 161,000 161,000 Zinc slab 175,000 174,000 Lead ingot 132,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,475,000 1,460,000 Nickel Cathode 1,065,000 1,060,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 438,000 427,000 Copper heavy scrap 428,000 417,000 Copper armeture 415,000 398,000 Copper utensil scrap 395,000 380,000 Copper sheet cutting 410,000 392,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 303,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 310,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 133,000 132,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.