Jan 19(Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 466,000 455,000
Aluminum ingots 161,000 161,000
Zinc slab 175,000 174,000
Lead ingot 132,000 133,000
Tin slab 1,475,000 1,460,000
Nickel Cathode 1,065,000 1,060,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 438,000 427,000
Copper heavy scrap 428,000 417,000
Copper armeture 415,000 398,000
Copper utensil scrap 395,000 380,000
Copper sheet cutting 410,000 392,000
Brass utensil scrap 315,000 303,000
Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 310,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 133,000 132,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.