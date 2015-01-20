Jan 20(Reuters) -Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 450,000 466,000 Aluminum ingots 161,000 161,000 Zinc slab 173,000 175,000 Lead ingot 134,000 132,000 Tin slab 1,470,000 1,475,000 Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,065,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 430,000 438,000 Copper heavy scrap 428,000 428,000 Copper armeture 413,000 415,000 Copper utensil scrap 395,000 395,000 Copper sheet cutting 410,000 410,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 132,000 133,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.