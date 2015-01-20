Jan 20(Reuters) -Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 450,000 466,000
Aluminum ingots 161,000 161,000
Zinc slab 173,000 175,000
Lead ingot 134,000 132,000
Tin slab 1,470,000 1,475,000
Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,065,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 430,000 438,000
Copper heavy scrap 428,000 428,000
Copper armeture 413,000 415,000
Copper utensil scrap 395,000 395,000
Copper sheet cutting 410,000 410,000
Brass utensil scrap 315,000 315,000
Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 325,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 132,000 133,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
