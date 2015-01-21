Jan 21(Reuters) -Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 447,000 450,000 Aluminum ingots 161,000 161,000 Zinc slab 174,000 173,000 Lead ingot 133,000 134,000 Tin slab 1,470,000 1,470,000 Nickel Cathode 1,075,000 1,060,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 427,000 430,000 Copper heavy scrap 421,000 428,000 Copper armeture 412,000 413,000 Copper utensil scrap 394,000 395,000 Copper sheet cutting 409,000 410,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 324,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 132,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.