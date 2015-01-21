Jan 21(Reuters) -Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 447,000 450,000
Aluminum ingots 161,000 161,000
Zinc slab 174,000 173,000
Lead ingot 133,000 134,000
Tin slab 1,470,000 1,470,000
Nickel Cathode 1,075,000 1,060,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 427,000 430,000
Copper heavy scrap 421,000 428,000
Copper armeture 412,000 413,000
Copper utensil scrap 394,000 395,000
Copper sheet cutting 409,000 410,000
Brass utensil scrap 315,000 315,000
Brass sheet cuttings 324,000 325,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 132,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
