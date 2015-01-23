Jan 23(Reuters) -Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 444,000 445,000 Aluminum ingots 163,000 163,000 Zinc slab 175,000 176,000 Lead ingot 134,000 135,000 Tin slab 1,470,000 1,475,000 Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,085,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 424,000 425,000 Copper heavy scrap 418,000 420,000 Copper armeture 409,000 411,000 Copper utensil scrap 390,000 390,000 Copper sheet cutting 403,000 405,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 312,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 321,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 132,000 132,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.