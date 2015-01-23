Jan 23(Reuters) -Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 444,000 445,000
Aluminum ingots 163,000 163,000
Zinc slab 175,000 176,000
Lead ingot 134,000 135,000
Tin slab 1,470,000 1,475,000
Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,085,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 424,000 425,000
Copper heavy scrap 418,000 420,000
Copper armeture 409,000 411,000
Copper utensil scrap 390,000 390,000
Copper sheet cutting 403,000 405,000
Brass utensil scrap 315,000 312,000
Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 321,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 132,000 132,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
