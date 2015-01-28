Jan 28(Reuters) -Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 435,000 444,000 Aluminum ingots 163,000 163,000 Zinc slab 174,000 175,000 Lead ingot 135,000 134,000 Tin slab 1,465,000 1,470,000 Nickel Cathode 1,075,000 1,085,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 415,000 424,000 Copper heavy scrap 410,000 418,000 Copper armeture 400,000 409,000 Copper utensil scrap 379,000 390,000 Copper sheet cutting 396,000 403,000 Brass utensil scrap 312,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 320,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 132,000 132,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.