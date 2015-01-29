Jan 29(Reuters) -Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 430,000 435,000
Aluminum ingots 163,000 163,000
Zinc slab 172,000 174,000
Lead ingot 135,000 135,000
Tin slab 1,465,000 1,465,000
Nickel Cathode 1,065,000 1,075,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 410,000 415,000
Copper heavy scrap 406,000 410,000
Copper armeture 396,000 400,000
Copper utensil scrap 375,000 379,000
Copper sheet cutting 395,000 396,000
Brass utensil scrap 310,000 312,000
Brass sheet cuttings 320,000 320,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 132,000 132,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.