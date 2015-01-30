Jan 30(Reuters) -Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 431,000 430,000 Aluminum ingots 163,000 163,000 Zinc slab 173,000 172,000 Lead ingot 134,000 135,000 Tin slab 1,465,000 1,465,000 Nickel Cathode 1,065,000 1,065,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 411,000 410,000 Copper heavy scrap 407,000 406,000 Copper armeture 399,000 396,000 Copper utensil scrap 378,000 375,000 Copper sheet cutting 395,000 395,000 Brass utensil scrap 309,000 310,000 Brass sheet cuttings 318,000 320,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 132,000 132,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.