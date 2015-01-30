Jan 30(Reuters) -Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 431,000 430,000
Aluminum ingots 163,000 163,000
Zinc slab 173,000 172,000
Lead ingot 134,000 135,000
Tin slab 1,465,000 1,465,000
Nickel Cathode 1,065,000 1,065,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 411,000 410,000
Copper heavy scrap 407,000 406,000
Copper armeture 399,000 396,000
Copper utensil scrap 378,000 375,000
Copper sheet cutting 395,000 395,000
Brass utensil scrap 309,000 310,000
Brass sheet cuttings 318,000 320,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 132,000 132,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.