Feb 04(Reuters) -Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 446,000 443,000 Aluminum ingots 165,000 165,000 Zinc slab 173,000 172,000 Lead ingot 134,000 134,000 Tin slab 1,450,000 1,460,000 Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,085,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 426,000 423,000 Copper heavy scrap 421,000 417,000 Copper armeture 417,000 411,000 Copper utensil scrap 398,000 390,000 Copper sheet cutting 410,000 405,000 Brass utensil scrap 312,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 322,000 320,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 133,000 133,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.