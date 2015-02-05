Feb 05(Reuters) -Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 445,000 446,000 Aluminum ingots 166,000 165,000 Zinc slab 173,000 173,000 Lead ingot 135,000 134,000 Tin slab 1,450,000 1,450,000 Nickel Cathode 1,065,000 1,085,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 425,000 426,000 Copper heavy scrap 420,000 421,000 Copper armeture 416,000 417,000 Copper utensil scrap 397,000 398,000 Copper sheet cutting 411,000 410,000 Brass utensil scrap 312,000 312,000 Brass sheet cuttings 321,000 322,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 133,000 133,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.