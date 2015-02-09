Feb 09(Reuters) -Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 447,000 446,000
Aluminum ingots 166,000 166,000
Zinc slab 174,000 174,000
Lead ingot 135,000 135,000
Tin slab 1,435,000 1,460,000
Nickel Cathode 1,075,000 1,080,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 427,000 426,000
Copper heavy scrap 422,000 421,000
Copper armeture 417,000 417,000
Copper utensil scrap 396,000 394,000
Copper sheet cutting 412,000 411,000
Brass utensil scrap 313,000 312,000
Brass sheet cuttings 322,000 321,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 133,000 133,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.