Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Feb 10(Reuters) -Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 446,000 447,000 Aluminum ingots 165,000 166,000 Zinc slab 174,000 174,000 Lead ingot 135,000 135,000 Tin slab 1,420,000 1,435,000 Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,075,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 426,000 427,000 Copper heavy scrap 421,000 422,000 Copper armeture 417,000 417,000 Copper utensil scrap 395,000 396,000 Copper sheet cutting 412,000 412,000 Brass utensil scrap 313,000 313,000 Brass sheet cuttings 321,000 322,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 133,000 133,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12