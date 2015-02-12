Feb 12(Reuters) -Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 446,000 446,000 Aluminum ingots 165,000 165,000 Zinc slab 173,000 174,000 Lead ingot 135,000 135,000 Tin slab 1,395,000 1,410,000 Nickel Cathode 1,055,000 1,072,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 426,000 426,000 Copper heavy scrap 423,000 422,000 Copper armeture 416,000 416,000 Copper utensil scrap 395,000 395,000 Copper sheet cutting 412,000 412,000 Brass utensil scrap 313,000 313,000 Brass sheet cuttings 321,000 321,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 133,000 133,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.