Feb 18Reuters) -Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wed Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 448,000 450,000 Aluminum ingots 165,000 165,000 Zinc slab 174,000 172,000 Lead ingot 137,000 135,000 Tin slab 1,390,000 1,395,000 Nickel Cathode 1,055,000 1,060,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 428,000 430,000 Copper heavy scrap 425,000 426,000 Copper armeture 422,000 421,000 Copper utensil scrap 401,000 400,000 Copper sheet cutting 417,000 417,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 323,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 133,000 133,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.