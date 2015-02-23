Feb 23 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 451,000 453,000 Aluminum ingots 160,000 160,000 Zinc slab 170,000 173,000 Lead ingot 136,000 136,000 Tin slab 1,395,000 1,400,000 Nickel Cathode 1,030,000 1,030,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 431,000 433,000 Copper heavy scrap 426,000 428,000 Copper armeture 423,000 424,000 Copper utensil scrap 402,000 402,000 Copper sheet cutting 416,000 420,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 323,000 323,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 131,000 131,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.