Feb 24 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 451,000 451,000
Aluminum ingots 160,000 160,000
Zinc slab 173,000 170,000
Lead ingot 135,000 136,000
Tin slab 1,395,000 1,395,000
Nickel Cathode 1,030,000 1,030,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 431,000 431,000
Copper heavy scrap 426,000 426,000
Copper armeture 422,000 423,000
Copper utensil scrap 405,000 402,000
Copper sheet cutting 416,000 416,000
Brass utensil scrap 315,000 315,000
Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 323,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 131,000 131,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.