Feb 25 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 453,000 451,000 Aluminum ingots 160,000 160,000 Zinc slab 172,000 173,000 Lead ingot 136,000 135,000 Tin slab 1,380,000 1,395,000 Nickel Cathode 1,040,000 1,030,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 433,000 431,000 Copper heavy scrap 427,000 426,000 Copper armeture 424,000 422,000 Copper utensil scrap 403,000 405,000 Copper sheet cutting 420,000 416,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 324,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 131,000 131,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.