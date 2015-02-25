Feb 25 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 453,000 451,000
Aluminum ingots 160,000 160,000
Zinc slab 172,000 173,000
Lead ingot 136,000 135,000
Tin slab 1,380,000 1,395,000
Nickel Cathode 1,040,000 1,030,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 433,000 431,000
Copper heavy scrap 427,000 426,000
Copper armeture 424,000 422,000
Copper utensil scrap 403,000 405,000
Copper sheet cutting 420,000 416,000
Brass utensil scrap 316,000 315,000
Brass sheet cuttings 324,000 325,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 131,000 131,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.