Feb 26 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday'S Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 456,000 453,000 Aluminum ingots 161,000 160,000 Zinc slab 171,000 172,000 Lead ingot 133,000 136,000 Tin slab 1,385,000 1,380,000 Nickel Cathode 1,040,000 1,040,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 436,000 433,000 Copper heavy scrap 429,000 427,000 Copper armeture 427,000 424,000 Copper utensil scrap 407,000 403,000 Copper sheet cutting 422,000 420,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 316,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 324,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 131,000 131,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.