Feb 27 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday'S Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 458,000 456,000 Aluminum ingots 161,000 161,000 Zinc slab 171,000 171,000 Lead ingot 133,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,390,000 1,385,000 Nickel Cathode 1,035,000 1,040,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 438,000 436,000 Copper heavy scrap 433,000 429,000 Copper armeture 426,000 427,000 Copper utensil scrap 405,000 407,000 Copper sheet cutting 423,000 422,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 131,000 131,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.