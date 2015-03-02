Mar 02 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday'S Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 464,000 458,000
Aluminum ingots 161,000 161,000
Zinc slab 171,000 171,000
Lead ingot 133,000 133,000
Tin slab 1,380,000 1,390,000
Nickel Cathode 1,030,000 1,035,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 444,000 438,000
Copper heavy scrap 439,000 433,000
Copper armeture 434,000 426,000
Copper utensil scrap 412,000 405,000
Copper sheet cutting 430,000 423,000
Brass utensil scrap 319,000 317,000
Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 326,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 131,000 131,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.