Mar 03 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday'S Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 461,000 464,000 Aluminum ingots 159,000 161,000 Zinc slab 171,000 171,000 Lead ingot 133,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,380,000 1,380,000 Nickel Cathode 1,030,000 1,030,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 441,000 444,000 Copper heavy scrap 437,000 439,000 Copper armeture 432,000 434,000 Copper utensil scrap 412,000 412,000 Copper sheet cutting 430,000 430,000 Brass utensil scrap 319,000 319,000 Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 328,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 131,000 131,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.