Mar 04 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday'S Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 460,000 461,000
Aluminum ingots 159,000 159,000
Zinc slab 172,000 171,000
Lead ingot 136,000 133,000
Tin slab 1,380,000 1,380,000
Nickel Cathode 1,020,000 1,030,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 440,000 441,000
Copper heavy scrap 436,000 437,000
Copper armeture 431,000 432,000
Copper utensil scrap 410,000 412,000
Copper sheet cutting 425,000 430,000
Brass utensil scrap 320,000 319,000
Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 328,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 131,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
