Mar 04 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday'S Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 460,000 461,000 Aluminum ingots 159,000 159,000 Zinc slab 172,000 171,000 Lead ingot 136,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,380,000 1,380,000 Nickel Cathode 1,020,000 1,030,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 440,000 441,000 Copper heavy scrap 436,000 437,000 Copper armeture 431,000 432,000 Copper utensil scrap 410,000 412,000 Copper sheet cutting 425,000 430,000 Brass utensil scrap 320,000 319,000 Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 328,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 131,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.