Mar 10 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday'S Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 460,000 459,000 Aluminum ingots 159,000 159,000 Zinc slab 172,000 172,000 Lead ingot 134,000 134,000 Tin slab 1,380,000 1,380,000 Nickel Cathode 1,045,000 1,040,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 440,000 439,000 Copper heavy scrap 436,000 435,000 Copper armeture 431,000 431,000 Copper utensil scrap 410,000 410,000 Copper sheet cutting 427,000 427,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.