Mar 10 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday'S Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 460,000 459,000
Aluminum ingots 159,000 159,000
Zinc slab 172,000 172,000
Lead ingot 134,000 134,000
Tin slab 1,380,000 1,380,000
Nickel Cathode 1,045,000 1,040,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 440,000 439,000
Copper heavy scrap 436,000 435,000
Copper armeture 431,000 431,000
Copper utensil scrap 410,000 410,000
Copper sheet cutting 427,000 427,000
Brass utensil scrap 318,000 318,000
Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 326,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
