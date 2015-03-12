Mar 12 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday'S Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 460,000 460,000
Aluminum ingots 159,000 159,000
Zinc slab 170,000 170,000
Lead ingot 134,000 133,000
Tin slab 1,375,000 1,380,000
Nickel Cathode 1,025,000 1,030,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 440,000 440,000
Copper heavy scrap 435,000 435,000
Copper armeture 430,000 431,000
Copper utensil scrap 410,000 412,000
Copper sheet cutting 426,000 428,000
Brass utensil scrap 316,000 318,000
Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 325,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.