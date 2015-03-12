Mar 12 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday'S Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 460,000 460,000 Aluminum ingots 159,000 159,000 Zinc slab 170,000 170,000 Lead ingot 134,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,375,000 1,380,000 Nickel Cathode 1,025,000 1,030,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 440,000 440,000 Copper heavy scrap 435,000 435,000 Copper armeture 430,000 431,000 Copper utensil scrap 410,000 412,000 Copper sheet cutting 426,000 428,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.