Apr 08(Reuters) -Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 463,000 463,000 Aluminum ingots 156,000 156,000 Zinc slab 175,000 175,000 Lead ingot 133,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,310,000 1,310,000 Nickel Cathode 970,000 970,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 443,000 442,000 Copper heavy scrap 437,000 437,000 Copper armeture 429,000 429,000 Copper utensil scrap 410,000 410,000 Copper sheet cutting 424,000 424,000 Brass utensil scrap 319,000 319,000 Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 328,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.