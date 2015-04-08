Apr 08(Reuters) -Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 463,000 463,000
Aluminum ingots 156,000 156,000
Zinc slab 175,000 175,000
Lead ingot 133,000 133,000
Tin slab 1,310,000 1,310,000
Nickel Cathode 970,000 970,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 443,000 442,000
Copper heavy scrap 437,000 437,000
Copper armeture 429,000 429,000
Copper utensil scrap 410,000 410,000
Copper sheet cutting 424,000 424,000
Brass utensil scrap 319,000 319,000
Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 328,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.