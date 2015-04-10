Apr 10(Reuters) -Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 462,000 461,000 Aluminum ingots 156,000 156,000 Zinc slab 174,000 174,000 Lead ingot 132,000 132,000 Tin slab 1,310,000 1,300,000 Nickel Cathode 960,000 970,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 442,000 441,000 Copper heavy scrap 436,000 436,000 Copper armeture 429,000 428,000 Copper utensil scrap 410,000 407,000 Copper sheet cutting 424,000 423,000 Brass utensil scrap 319,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.