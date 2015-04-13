Apr 13(Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 463,000 462,000 Aluminum ingots 156,000 156,000 Zinc slab 180,000 174,000 Lead ingot 133,000 132,000 Tin slab 1,290,000 1,310,000 Nickel Cathode 965,000 960,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 443,000 442,000 Copper heavy scrap 438,000 436,000 Copper armeture 430,000 429,000 Copper utensil scrap 408,000 410,000 Copper sheet cutting 423,000 424,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 319,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.