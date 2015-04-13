Apr 13(Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 463,000 462,000
Aluminum ingots 156,000 156,000
Zinc slab 180,000 174,000
Lead ingot 133,000 132,000
Tin slab 1,290,000 1,310,000
Nickel Cathode 965,000 960,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 443,000 442,000
Copper heavy scrap 438,000 436,000
Copper armeture 430,000 429,000
Copper utensil scrap 408,000 410,000
Copper sheet cutting 423,000 424,000
Brass utensil scrap 318,000 319,000
Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 327,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.