Apr 14(Reuters) -Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 461,000 463,000 Aluminum ingots 156,000 156,000 Zinc slab 180,000 180,000 Lead ingot 134,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,275,000 1,290,000 Nickel Cathode 960,000 965,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 441,000 443,000 Copper heavy scrap 436,000 438,000 Copper armeture 427,000 430,000 Copper utensil scrap 405,000 408,000 Copper sheet cutting 422,000 423,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 322,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.