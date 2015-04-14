Apr 14(Reuters) -Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 461,000 463,000
Aluminum ingots 156,000 156,000
Zinc slab 180,000 180,000
Lead ingot 134,000 133,000
Tin slab 1,275,000 1,290,000
Nickel Cathode 960,000 965,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 441,000 443,000
Copper heavy scrap 436,000 438,000
Copper armeture 427,000 430,000
Copper utensil scrap 405,000 408,000
Copper sheet cutting 422,000 423,000
Brass utensil scrap 315,000 318,000
Brass sheet cuttings 322,000 325,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
