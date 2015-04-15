Apr 15(Reuters) -Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 462,000 461,000 Aluminum ingots 156,000 156,000 Zinc slab 179,000 180,000 Lead ingot 132,000 134,000 Tin slab 1,280,000 1,275,000 Nickel Cathode 960,000 960,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 442,000 441,000 Copper heavy scrap 436,000 436,000 Copper armeture 428,000 427,000 Copper utensil scrap 405,000 405,000 Copper sheet cutting 422,000 422,000 Brass utensil scrap 314,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 321,000 322,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.