Apr 16(Reuters) -Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 463,000 462,000 Aluminum ingots 156,000 156,000 Zinc slab 180,000 179,000 Lead ingot 132,000 132,000 Tin slab 1,275,000 1,280,000 Nickel Cathode 975,000 960,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 443,000 442,000 Copper heavy scrap 438,000 436,000 Copper armeture 429,000 428,000 Copper utensil scrap 410,000 405,000 Copper sheet cutting 424,000 422,000 Brass utensil scrap 314,000 314,000 Brass sheet cuttings 321,000 321,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.