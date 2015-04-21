Apr 21(Reuters) -Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 463,000 464,000
Aluminum ingots 161,000 161,000
Zinc slab 181,000 181,000
Lead ingot 133,000 134,000
Tin slab 1,205,000 1,260,000
Nickel Cathode 960,000 960,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 443,000 443,000
Copper heavy scrap 437,000 438,000
Copper armeture 428,000 429,000
Copper utensil scrap 405,000 407,000
Copper sheet cutting 422,000 422,000
Brass utensil scrap 318,000 315,000
Brass sheet cuttings 323,000 323,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 129,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.