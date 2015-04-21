Apr 21(Reuters) -Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 463,000 464,000 Aluminum ingots 161,000 161,000 Zinc slab 181,000 181,000 Lead ingot 133,000 134,000 Tin slab 1,205,000 1,260,000 Nickel Cathode 960,000 960,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 443,000 443,000 Copper heavy scrap 437,000 438,000 Copper armeture 428,000 429,000 Copper utensil scrap 405,000 407,000 Copper sheet cutting 422,000 422,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 323,000 323,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 129,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.