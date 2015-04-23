Apr 23(Reuters) -Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 459,000 461,000 Aluminum ingots 161,000 161,000 Zinc slab 182,000 181,000 Lead ingot 133,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,240,000 1,235,000 Nickel Cathode 960,000 970,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 439,000 441,000 Copper heavy scrap 434,000 435,000 Copper armeture 425,000 426,000 Copper utensil scrap 400,000 400,000 Copper sheet cutting 420,000 422,000 Brass utensil scrap 310,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 320,000 323,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 129,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.