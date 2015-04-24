Apr 24(Reuters) -Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 462,000 459,000 Aluminum ingots 156,000 161,000 Zinc slab 182,000 182,000 Lead ingot 133,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,220,000 1,240,000 Nickel Cathode 975,000 960,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 442,000 439,000 Copper heavy scrap 436,000 434,000 Copper armeture 426,000 425,000 Copper utensil scrap 405,000 400,000 Copper sheet cutting 422,000 420,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 310,000 Brass sheet cuttings 323,000 320,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 129,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.