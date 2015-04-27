Apr 27(Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 465,000 462,000 Aluminum ingots 156,000 156,000 Zinc slab 186,000 182,000 Lead ingot 133,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,242,000 1,220,000 Nickel Cathode 100,500 975,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 445,000 442,000 Copper heavy scrap 439,000 436,000 Copper armeture 429,000 426,000 Copper utensil scrap 410,000 405,000 Copper sheet cutting 419,000 422,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 320,000 323,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.