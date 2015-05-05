May 05 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 475,000 478,000
Aluminum ingots 158,000 158,000
Zinc slab 193,000 193,000
Lead ingot 138,000 138,000
Tin slab 1,250,000 1,245,000
Nickel Cathode 1,015,000 1,015,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 455,000 458,000
Copper heavy scrap 450,000 453,000
Copper armeture 441,000 445,000
Copper utensil scrap 418,000 418,000
Copper sheet cutting 435,000 435,000
Brass utensil scrap 319,000 319,000
Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 328,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 128,000 128,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.