May 08 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 479,000 479,000 Aluminum ingots 158,000 158,000 Zinc slab 195,000 195,000 Lead ingot 138,000 138,000 Tin slab 1,255,000 1,255,000 Nickel Cathode 1,045,000 1,025,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 459,000 459,000 Copper heavy scrap 454,000 453,000 Copper armeture 443,000 442,000 Copper utensil scrap 417,000 418,000 Copper sheet cutting 435,000 434,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 328,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 128,000 128,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.