July 17 Friday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 447,000 450,000 Aluminum ingots 142,000 142,000 Zinc slab 174,000 170,000 Lead ingot 127,000 128,000 Tin slab 1,140,000 1,112,000 Nickel Cathode 895,000 900,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 427,000 430,000 Copper heavy scrap 421,000 424,000 Copper armeture 412,000 414,000 Copper utensil scrap 382,000 387,000 Copper sheet cutting 404,000 408,000 Brass utensil scrap 299,000 295,000 Brass sheet cuttings 310,000 310,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 123,000 123,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Suvra Roy)