Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Aug 24Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 432,000 433,000 Aluminum ingots 137,000 139,000 Zinc slab 155,000 159,000 Lead ingot 127,000 126,000 Tin slab 1,150,000 1,160,000 Nickel Cathode 830,000 845,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 404,000 405,000 Copper heavy scrap 397,000 398,000 Copper armeture 393,000 394,000 Copper utensil scrap 370,000 368,000 Copper sheet cutting 385,000 387,000 Brass utensil scrap 298,000 295,000 Brass sheet cuttings 303,000 301,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 120,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12