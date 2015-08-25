Aug 25 Reuters) - Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 431,000 432,000 Aluminum ingots 137,000 137,000 Zinc slab 156,000 155,000 Lead ingot 126,000 127,000 Tin slab 1,142,000 1,150,000 Nickel Cathode 815,000 830,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 403,000 404,000 Copper heavy scrap 397,000 397,000 Copper armeture 393,000 393,000 Copper utensil scrap 369,000 370,000 Copper sheet cutting 387,000 385,000 Brass utensil scrap 297,000 298,000 Brass sheet cuttings 305,000 303,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 120,000 120,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.