Aug 26 Reuters) - Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 433,000 431,000 Aluminum ingots 137,000 137,000 Zinc slab 157,000 156,000 Lead ingot 125,000 126,000 Tin slab 1,140,000 1,142,000 Nickel Cathode 810,000 815,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 405,000 403,000 Copper heavy scrap 398,000 397,000 Copper armeture 394,000 393,000 Copper utensil scrap 367,000 369,000 Copper sheet cutting 387,000 387,000 Brass utensil scrap 296,000 297,000 Brass sheet cuttings 305,000 305,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 120,000 120,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.