Aug 27 Reuters) - Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 433,000 433,000
Aluminum ingots 137,000 137,000
Zinc slab 153,000 157,000
Lead ingot 124,000 125,000
Tin slab 1,125,000 1,140,000
Nickel Cathode 815,000 810,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 405,000 405,000
Copper heavy scrap 398,000 398,000
Copper armeture 393,000 394,000
Copper utensil scrap 371,000 367,000
Copper sheet cutting 388,000 387,000
Brass utensil scrap 298,000 296,000
Brass sheet cuttings 305,000 305,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 120,000 120,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.