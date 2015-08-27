Aug 27 Reuters) - Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 433,000 433,000 Aluminum ingots 137,000 137,000 Zinc slab 153,000 157,000 Lead ingot 124,000 125,000 Tin slab 1,125,000 1,140,000 Nickel Cathode 815,000 810,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 405,000 405,000 Copper heavy scrap 398,000 398,000 Copper armeture 393,000 394,000 Copper utensil scrap 371,000 367,000 Copper sheet cutting 388,000 387,000 Brass utensil scrap 298,000 296,000 Brass sheet cuttings 305,000 305,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 120,000 120,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.