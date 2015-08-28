Aug 28Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 436,000 433,000
Aluminum ingots 137,000 137,000
Zinc slab 158,000 153,000
Lead ingot 124,000 124,000
Tin slab 1,125,000 1,125,000
Nickel Cathode 825,000 815,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 408,000 405,000
Copper heavy scrap 400,000 398,000
Copper armeture 396,000 393,000
Copper utensil scrap 373,000 371,000
Copper sheet cutting 390,000 388,000
Brass utensil scrap 300,000 298,000
Brass sheet cuttings 3 8,000 305,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 120,000 120,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
