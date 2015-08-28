Aug 28Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 436,000 433,000 Aluminum ingots 137,000 137,000 Zinc slab 158,000 153,000 Lead ingot 124,000 124,000 Tin slab 1,125,000 1,125,000 Nickel Cathode 825,000 815,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 408,000 405,000 Copper heavy scrap 400,000 398,000 Copper armeture 396,000 393,000 Copper utensil scrap 373,000 371,000 Copper sheet cutting 390,000 388,000 Brass utensil scrap 300,000 298,000 Brass sheet cuttings 3 8,000 305,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 120,000 120,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.