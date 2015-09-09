Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Sep 09 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 447,000 441,000 Aluminum ingots 140,000 140,000 Zinc slab 160,000 158,000 Lead ingot 122,000 121,000 Tin slab 1,115,000 1,115,000 Nickel Cathode 830,000 825,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 419,000 413,000 Copper heavy scrap 413,000 408,000 Copper armeture 408,000 402,000 Copper utensil scrap 387,000 380,000 Copper sheet cutting 403,000 396,000 Brass utensil scrap 303,000 300,000 Brass sheet cuttings 311,000 310,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12