Reuters Market Eye - Indian metal refiners rally, tracking a spike in copper prices, with Hindalco Industries gaining as much as 7.1 percent after slumping 8.6 percent in the previous five sessions.

The July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as high as 47,920 yuan a tonne, hovering near a two-month high of 48,160 yuan, hit on April 28. Markets were closed on Thursday and Friday.

Tata Steel Ltd gains 3.1 percent after falling 8.4 percent in the past five sessions.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd advances 3.4 percent, while JSW Steel Ltd adds 2.1 percent.

(Indulal PM)